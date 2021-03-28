UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $374.41

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $374.41 and last traded at $373.25, with a volume of 8365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $371.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

The stock has a market cap of $355.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 826,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 285,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

