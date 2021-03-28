United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Up 456.1% in March

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 456.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of UMLGF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

