united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Acquires 5,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 0.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,505,000 after acquiring an additional 233,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.33. 925,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.