UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $34.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $21.93 or 0.00039205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00221637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00873457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00078134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00028191 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,853,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,842,363 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

