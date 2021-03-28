Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,406,000.

RARE traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 437,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

