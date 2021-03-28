UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.76 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

