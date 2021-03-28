UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,060. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.