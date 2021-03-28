UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $7.31 Million in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.34% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 363,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

