UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $10.17 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGBU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 32,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,396. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

