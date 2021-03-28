UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 1,225,000 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,000. Lordstown Motors makes up about 0.8% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIDE. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last ninety days.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

