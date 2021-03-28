UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 329,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $2,353,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

