UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,225,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

