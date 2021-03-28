UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,200,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Proofpoint worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 408,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.