Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.