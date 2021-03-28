Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

