Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,122 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.