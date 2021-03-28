Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,667,000.

ESGV stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10.

