Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $29.61 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.