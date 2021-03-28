Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 638,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

