TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 240.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,605,986,033 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

