Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Equitable by 44.9% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2,648.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,511 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

