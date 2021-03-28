Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.57 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

