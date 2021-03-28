Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,678 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 137.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

