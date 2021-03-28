TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.69

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 13165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

