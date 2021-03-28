Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

