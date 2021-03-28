Tredje AP fonden Has $212.69 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

