TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 9.7% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $239,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $586.44. 276,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,218. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.18 and a 200 day moving average of $561.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

