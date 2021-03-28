Transcodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $624.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $131,910.37 and approximately $624.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00047914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.07 or 0.00617933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

