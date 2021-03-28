TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1,642.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of TowneBank worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

