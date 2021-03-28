Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $$16.85 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 0. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.