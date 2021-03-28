Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.