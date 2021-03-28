Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,117,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $138.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.