Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $480,262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

