Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. United Bank increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

NYSE EL opened at $292.31 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.16 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

