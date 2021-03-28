Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 153.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.