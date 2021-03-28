Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:TIH traded up C$2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$94.40. 127,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.86 and a 52-week high of C$94.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

