Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 484 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

