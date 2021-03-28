Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

