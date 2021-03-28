Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $192.00 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.09.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.