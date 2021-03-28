Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 825,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $683.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.90 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

