TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $104,303.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,019.46 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

