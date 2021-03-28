The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $160.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

