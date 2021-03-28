The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Jody M. Christy Sells 1,633 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73.

NYSE TTC opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Toro by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $91,258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

