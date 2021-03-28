The Sandbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $561.17 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $539.85 million and approximately $561.17 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00140125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

