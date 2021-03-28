The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.