The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $7.39 Million Position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 408,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,684,000.
IH stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47. iHuman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.
iHuman Profile
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
