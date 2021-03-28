The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $7.39 Million Position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 408,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,684,000.

Get iHuman alerts:

IH stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47. iHuman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on iHuman in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

iHuman Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH).

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.