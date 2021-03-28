The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,504 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of CoreLogic worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

