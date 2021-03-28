The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of CDK Global worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

