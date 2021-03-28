The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.14 Million Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.52 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

