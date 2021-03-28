The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.93 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of National Instruments worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.43 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

